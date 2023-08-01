New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) on Tuesday in an advisory urged its customers not to fly kites near electrical installations.

Every year there are instances of kite-flying-related trippings, and damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act, the company said.

Kite-flying is a part of Independence Day celebrations and picks up in the weeks before it.

In a statement, the power distribution company (discom) said that tripping of one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 people and tripping of a single 11 KV line to over 2,500 people.

TPDDL said that it can take between 15 minutes to two hours to deal with the damage caused to power cables.

"The use of metal-coated manjha endangers the lives of humans, birds and other animals. Moreover, manjha has been banned by the government since 2017 and only the usage of cotton thread is permitted," the statement stated.

TPDDL has provided a toll-free number '19124' that is available round the clock to report any unsafe situation or undaunted incident related to electricity, it said.

