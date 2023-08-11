Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day, the security arrangements were reviewed for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, a police spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Mohd Suleman Choudhary conducted the security review meeting in Reasi, and also discussed the Independence Day celebrations and the upcoming Kausar Nag Yatra, the spokesman said.

He also called for a “pro-active approach and the highest level of alertness” to contain any attempt to revive militancy in the district.

The meeting was attended by Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Gupta and other senior officers of police, CRPF and intelligence agencies, the spokesman said. It reviewed the security drill of vital installations, especially the Vaishno Devi shrine and safety and security of pilgrims.

The DIG directed the police to conduct joint security drills with Central Armed Police Forces for security of the shrine besides stressing upon verification of migrants in and around Katra town – the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine.

He also asked for verification of pony porters, checking of the hotels and residential accommodations to check the entry of any suspicious element in the area, the spokesman said.

The SSP also spoke about various security arrangements in place for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day events, upcoming Kausar Nag Yatra and the famous shrine at the meeting.

Security has been further strengthened across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any attempt by terrorists to disrupt programmes on August 15.

