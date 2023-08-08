New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e, August 8 and 9 in the the lower house of the parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House from August 7 to August 11.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on June 26, on behalf of Opposition parties' I.N.D.I.A bloc submitted the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, which was accepted by Speaker Om Birla on the same date.

Gogoi represents Kaliabor constituency in Assam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in the no-confidence motion.

Moreover, the parties, which are not part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the alliance of opposition parties, have already indicated their position.

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), which has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha, said they will oppose the no-confidence motion against the government.

"When everything is going good, where is the necessity for No Confidence Motion? We are going to oppose the Motion," YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy told ANI last month.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has nine members in Lok Sabha, has also given a no-confidence motion notice against the government.

"I have moved the no-confidence motion on behalf of our party. Since the commencement of the session, all Opposition leaders had been demanding discussion on the Manipur issue. If the PM speaks on this, there will be peace among the people of the country - so we made efforts...So, today this Motion has been moved..." Nageswara Rao had said earlier.

BRS was not part of the meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru which decided to name their alliance as I.N.D.I.A.

Biju Janata Dal, which has 12 members in Lok Sabha, will also oppose the no-confidence motion.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra, earlier this month, told ANI that they will be opposing the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition.

According to sources, BSP, which is also not part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, could abstain from voting. (ANI)

