New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) On the eve of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday called for bonhomie among political parties for meaningful and serious deliberations, and said words unbecoming of parliamentarians must be avoided.

Dhankhar, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said suggestions for improvement are not condemnation or criticism, and parties must engage in constructive politics.

Addressing a group of Rajya Sabha interns here, he referred to acrimony in television debates and said, "Our ears are fed up."

"We can have differences of opinion, we can have disagreements, but how can we have bitterness in our hearts?" Dhankhar wondered.

"I appeal to everyone in the political spectrum: please have mutual respect. Please don't trade unbecoming language on television or otherwise against the leadership of one party or the other. This culture is not the essence of our civilisation," he said.

Highlighting the need for meaningful discussions in the upcoming Monsoon session, Dhankhar said, "We must be resilient. We must believe in our point of view. But we must also have respect for the other point of view."

