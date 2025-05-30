Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MLA Umang Singhar on Friday raised a series of pointed questions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal, where he would address a women-centric program on Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Singhar said, "PM Modi is coming to talk about women empowerment, but I want to ask him directly--will Ladli Behans actually receive Rs 3,000 under the Ladli Behna Yojana? Will self-help groups (SHGs) of women, who do not have employment and are running only on paper, receive any real financial assistance? Will they be connected to livelihood? PM Modi should tell us."

Singhar also criticised the BJP, accusing it of prioritising image-building over substance.

"Why has the government stopped providing benefits under the Ujjwala Yojana? Will the cylinders, which are kept empty, be refilled again? Will inflation be reduced in the state and the nation? We see there is a shortage of urea. Will Madhya Pradesh get urea? Will the income of farmers double? What support will farmers and small businesses receive through MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh? Your government has also reduced funds allocated to MGNREGA and tribal welfare schemes. Today, the BJP has become a party focused only on advertisements. It has become a party above public sentiment," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP government has disrespected women. "A female army officer was insulted (referring to MP minister Vijay Shah's remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi), who is a daughter of Madhya Pradesh. Will PM Modi ask for Vijay Shah's resignation? I think PM Modi talks about something in the Mann ki Baat program, but has something else in his inner heart," he added.

PM Modi will address the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' program at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal on May 31.

The event, centered on women, is expected to witness the participation of around two lakh women from across the state. (ANI)

