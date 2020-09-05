Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 32,351 on Saturday with addition of 167 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With two fatalities in the day, the total toll went up to 1,747, it said.

A total of 78 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 26,771 in the district.

Of the 167 new cases, 151 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city and the rest 16 from rural parts.

Both the casualties were from Ahmedabad city, the department said.

