Ahmedabad, May 18 (PTI) The Ahmedabad airport suspended its operations for seven hours on Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to cyclone Tauktae, an official said.

The airport resumed operations at 5 on early Tuesday morning after remaining shut from 7.30 pm on Monday.

But the operations were again suspended at 3 pm as the cyclone brought heavy winds and rain to the city.

The operations resumed at 10 pm.

The cyclone made landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday night and proceeded as a very severe cyclonic storm before weakening gradually.

As of Tuesday night, it lay 60 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)