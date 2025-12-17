Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 17 (ANI): A few schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, following which students were given a holiday as a precautionary measure, police said.

Vastrapur Police Inspector LL Chavda said that after receiving information about the threat emails, immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"A few schools have received a bomb threat via email today. Based on the information, the students have been given a holiday. Investigation is going on by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Dog Squad," Chavda said.

He added that security teams are thoroughly checking the premises, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and credibility of the threat.

Police have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to maintain safety and public order.

On December 15, at least 11 private schools in Jalandhar, Punjab received bomb threat e-mails on Monday morning, prompting immediate evacuation.

On December 12, several schools in Amritsar also received bomb threats via email, which turned out to be a hoax.

Similarly, on December 10, several schools in Delhi were targeted by such threats.

One school in Gurugram also received a bomb threat, but it was unclear whether they were related. (ANI)

