Ahmedabad, Jul 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat rose by 167 to 23,426 on Tuesday, state Health department said.

With three more deaths, the death toll has gone up to 1,525, it said.

The number of the recovered cases increased by 180 to 18,127 in the day in the district.

Of the total 167 new cases, a majority of 154 cases were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporationlimits and the remaining 13 from ruralareas.

All the three fatalities were from the corporation limits, the department said.

