Ahmedabad, Jul 28 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district crossed the 26,000 mark and reached 26,032 on Tuesday with addition of 156 patients, state Health department said.

The death toll rose by four to 1,583.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mizoram; 4.4 Magnitude Tremors Felt Close to Champhai, 24th Quake to Jolt The State In Last 6 Weeks.

With 167 patients being discharged in the day, the count of recovered cases in the district went up to 21,001, it said.

Of the 156 cases, 147 cases were reported from the limits of Ahmedabad city and the rest nine from rural areas.

Also Read | With 717 New COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai's Tally Rises to 1,10,846: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)