Wreckage of Air India AI-171 flight which crash landed on a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport, Gujarat health authorities have urged families of victims to come forward for DNA testing to help identify the deceased.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Dhananjay Dwivedi, said DNA collection facilities have been set up at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary Dwivedi said, "DNA testing arrangements have been made at Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College. Families and close relatives of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location so that the victims can be identified at the earliest."

"If relatives of the passengers and other injured who have been brought to the Civil Hospital have to make any inquiry, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has issued two helpline numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any help..."," he added.

Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify victims, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition due to the intensity of the crash.

Dwivedi confirmed that 50 injured individuals have been admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, most of whom were said to be stable. "Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's students' hostel, staff quarters and nearby residential areas are located in the area where the plane crashed. Some residents from that area were also injured. Around 50 injured people have been brought to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. They are serious but stable and are receiving the best possible treatment," he said.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the crash and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said in a statement.

He added that the airline's immediate focus is on extending full support to those impacted by the tragedy.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," Chandrasekaran said.

"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team have been set up for families seeking information," he added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation. "On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by with First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

"Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added. (ANI)

