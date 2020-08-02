Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose by 155 to 26,818 on Sunday, the state health department said.

With two more people succumbing to the infection, which is one of the lowest since April 12, the toll mounted to 1,603, it said.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,739 New COVID-19 Cases And 49 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

A total of 107 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 21,692.

Both the deaths were reported from Ahmedabad municipal limits, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Minor Daughter Gangraped by Unidentified Men in Burhanpur District.

The number of fatalities has been steadily on a decline over a month.

While the number of fatalities dropped below 20 a day in the third week of June, they declined further to 10 in a day in the first week of July, the department said.

Rural parts of Ahmedabad have reported a total 1,318 coronavirus positive cases, out of which 1,128 patients have recovered, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)