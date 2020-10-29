Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (PTI) As many as 171 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the tally above the 42,000-mark on Thursday, said the state Health Department.

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,155 following the addition of 171 new cases, said a release by the Health Department.

Also Read | Sabarimala Temple Festival Season 2020: Limited Number of Pilgrims to be Allowed, COVID-19 Negative Certificate May Be Mandatory.

While 159 persons were found COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad city, 12 cases were reported from rural areas of the district in the last 24 hours, said the release.

One patient from the district also died due to the infection, taking the toll to 1,913, it said.

Also Read | Bye Bye Corona – World’s First Scientoon Book on Coronavirus Released in India, Know All About It Here.

The release said 219 patients also recovered and discharged from hospitals during the day.

Of these, 201 were from the city and the remaining 18 from rural parts of the district, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)