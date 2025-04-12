New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Congress has asked its cadres to take its Ahmedabad resolution to every household in the country, terming it a battle cry for the defence of India's "democracy, dignity, and diversity."

In a letter to all Pradesh and district Congress chiefs, and all office bearers and frontal unit chiefs, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal asked them to prepare an action plan for dissemination of the issues passed in the resolution.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Suffers Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Upload Status.

The Ahmedabad resolution - 'Nyay path' — was passed at the AICC session on Wednesday.

"The Ahmedabad Resolution is not just a policy statement. It is a battle cry for the defence of India's democracy, dignity, and diversity. Let us rise to the occasion and ensure that its message echoes in every street, town, and village of our country," Venugopal said in his letter.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Man Dies in Accidental Shooting After Being Struck by Gunshot Fired by Cousin During Wild Animal Hunt in Valpoi, Shooter Arrested.

He said the extended Congress Working Committee meeting held on Tuesday followed by the AICC Meeting the next day in Ahmedabad, marked a pivotal moment in the journey of the party.

"The Ahmedabad Resolution adopted therein is a visionary articulation of the Congress Party's ideological compass, policy direction, and unwavering commitment to the values of the Constitution, democracy, and inclusive development.

"It is imperative that this resolution is not only understood and absorbed at all levels of our organization but also communicated effectively to the people of India. To this end, the AICC has decided to launch a time-bound and structured campaign," the Congress leader said.

He called for an internal mobilisation of DCC Presidents in the first phase, when they must be either virtually or in person through sessions held by the PCCs. Each PCC must ensure that DCC-level orientation sessions are held without delay, he stressed.

Venugopal also called upon state leaders to hold district-level Congress workers' meetings and convening of a Congress Worker Sammelan.

These sammelans should be inclusive of Block Congress Committee presidents, Booth Committee presidents, and leadership from frontal organisations, such as the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, NSUI, and Seva Dal, he said.

Venugopal said the PCC and DCC-level digital media teams must begin preparing short videos, reels, and quote cards in local languages.

He called for the distribution of pamphlets and manifesto inserts for the understanding of the party's agenda for the common man.

"These pamphlets should highlight the Congress Party's vision for the future and provide a simple comparison with the failures and betrayals of the BJP/NDA regime. The distribution must be planned to cover public places like markets, community gatherings, religious congregations, and weekly fairs," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader also urged local leaders to engage with the local media, a critical need.

Participation in media interviews and writing op-eds on the resolution is strongly recommended, he said, adding that these interactions must be used to project the clarity, conviction, and compassion embedded in our resolution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)