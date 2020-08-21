Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The COVID-19 pandemic pushed many people out of business and thereafter into depression. To avoid both, a tour operator in Ahmedabad altered his tourism business to support his staff and started selling Gujarati snacks in his office.

Talking to ANI, Ajay Modi, who owned Ajay Modi Travels Pvt Ltd said, "From March, our tour business had zero income. It took a hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown. To keep ourselves out of depression and to support our staff, we started a Gujarati snack store using our namkeen knowledge on the first floor of our office space."

Modi further told ANI that the new business is not very profitable, but it supported the livelihoods of his staff and keeps him and his family mentally occupied.

"The pandemic will end one day, and l will restart my previous business. My family will also keep the snack business running," he added. (ANI)

