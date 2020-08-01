Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat rose by 146 to 26,663 on Saturday, the state health departmentsaid.

With four people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,601, it said.

A total of 117 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 21,585, an official release said.

Of 146 cases, 138 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city and 8 from rural areas.

All four deaths were reported from the city limits, it said.

