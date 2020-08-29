Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 31,177 on Saturday with addition of 164 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three persons succumbing to the viral infection, the toll went up to 1,724, it said.

A total of 160 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 26,070 in the district, the department said in its release.

Of the total 164 new infections, Ahmedabad city reported 143 cases while rural areas added 21 patients to its tally.

All the 3 deaths were reported from the city, it said.

