Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Queen Ahilya Devi Holkar.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Ahilya Devi Holkar. The Chief Minister was speaking at a program organized on the 298th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar at Chaundi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and dignitaries were present," a statement issued by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office said.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born in Chaundi village of Ahmednagar district on May 31, 1725.

On the occasion, Eknath Shinde said that Ahilya Devi worked for the welfare of people from all walks of life.

In a tweet, CM Shinde said, "The soil where Ahilya Devi Holkar was born owes us a great debt. Ahilya Devi worked for the welfare of people from all walks of life. This government is also a government of the common people and a government that gives justice to the common people. In the cabinet meeting held yesterday in the state, Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana has been launched and through this, a total of Rs 6,000 from the Center and Rs. 6,000 from the state will be given to the farmers. Ahilyadevi Holkar's reign is still cited for many things. She gave a great lesson in administrative affairs."

Various leaders were demanding to change the name of the district to the name of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Earlier on May 28 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named 'Veer Savarkar Setu'.(ANI)

