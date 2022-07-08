Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) Surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) have been installed by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to strengthen traffic norms in the city, an official said on Friday.

Total 50 CCTV cameras have been set up at over 38 spots that are heavily prone to accidents to enable traffic department to keep a check on those violating traffic rules.

"The live feed from these cameras will be monitored by the traffic police team in our Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in GMDA as well as in their traffic tower in Sushant Lok. We are working towards further expanding the traffic surveillance network in the city” said Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.

With the help of the surveillance, an automatic e-challan will be generated after tracking the number plate of the vehicle violating the concerned traffic rule, the official said.

"Residents can now also track and pay all their traffic violation challans via the 'myGurugram' app of GMDA. One only needs to enter their vehicle number along with the car's engine number or chassis number to view the details of their challans and pay it through this app. This app can be easily accessed by both Android & IOS phone users,' said PK Aggarwal, Advisor, Smart City, GMDA.

