Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Rajkot on Monday, a seminar was organised on the theme 'Smarter RE integration & Stadial Storage Solution through AI-ML: Need of Hour'.

According to a release from Gujarat CMO, the seminar featured extensive discussions on how modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) can be leveraged to make the energy sector more efficient and future-ready.

At the seminar, Shweta Ravikumar, Executive Director of FSR Global, underscored the significance of energy transition and the need for sustainable energy frameworks at the global level. Additionally, Dr Chirag Thakore, Professor and Head at LD Engineering College, provided detailed insights into grid preparedness and long-term infrastructure planning. Gautam Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at Intellismart Infrastructure, highlighted the role of data-driven decision-making in smart metering and power distribution, while Joydeep Sinha, Technology Expert at TCS, discussed the transformative impact of AI/ML applications.

Further, Rudhi Pradhan from Accenture India discussed strategies to scale innovation despite the operational complexities faced by DISCOMs, and Dr. Hiteshri Shastri of Ruvision Ventures emphasised the growing impact of the startup ecosystem and advanced analytics in shaping the future of the energy sector.

The seminar concluded that effective utilisation of Artificial Intelligence and smart storage solutions is the only viable option to meet the rising demand for renewable energy. Such technological integration will enable the creation of a power ecosystem that is resilient, measurable, and environmentally sustainable.

It was expressed with optimism that the deliberations at this Vibrant Gujarat platform will chart a new direction for the energy sector in Gujarat and India in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) for Kutch and Saurashtra on 11 January 2026. The five-day exhibition, concluding on 15 January 2026, serves as a grand platform to showcase innovation, entrepreneurship, and regional excellence.

With more than 450 exhibitors, including over 160 MSMEs, 60 startups and innovators, 62 artisans, and 70 stalls from central and state government departments, the exhibition reflects the diverse strengths of Gujarat's economy. Spread across six domes and covering a total area of 26,400 square meters, VGRE has emerged as a hub for business networking and collaboration. (ANI)

