New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Artificial intelligence powered CCTV cameras have been installed at some of the key points at AIIMS, Delhi as a pilot project to bolster the security on the premises, a move initiated after a rape and murder incident in a Kolkata hospital.

In an interaction with the media, AIIMS, Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said the administration initiated setting up cameras equipped with artificial intelligence to track any suspicious movement and monitor the access to the hospitals.

"We conducted a gap analysis after the RG Kar Hospital incident. To start with, AI enabled cameras have been installed at major points near the Emergency, the main gate and key entry and exit points of Mother and Child Block.The security system will be rolled out throughout the campus once the pilot project provides satisfactory results," he said.

Such cameras shall be able to recognise all visitors with facial recognition technology and shall help security staff to identify which all persons are entering and exiting frequently thereby helping them in access control of unauthorized personnel.

The AI enabled cameras eliminates the chance of tampering with CCTV footage as was alleged in the RG Kar incident.

Besides, in October, AIIMS, Delhi also introduced a facial recognition system in wards and ICUs as a major step towards ensuring security on the hospital campus.

Also, to improve the treatment and care provided to seriously ill patients, AIIMS, Delhi will set up a new Critical Care Block in the premises of the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre Dr M Srinivas said.

Dr Srinivas informed that the new block will have 200 additional beds which will increase the hospital's capacity to attend to an increasing number of patients who are being brought to the present ward Emergency requiring immediate treatment.

He said that the Critical Care Block, which will be an extension of the current Emergency ward and is likely to be ready in the next two years.

It will have advanced medical technologies to treat serious and urgent cases.

The current emergency ward has 200 beds.

On an average 700-800 patients visit the AIIMS emergency ward on a daily basis.

Many are unable to get admission and there is a long waiting list because of the unavailability of vacant beds.

The addition of 200 beds at the new Critical Care Block will reduce the burden to some extent, he said.

