Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 31 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday expelled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan from the party.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the expulsion of KA Sengottaiyan, MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency, from the party's primary membership and all other posts.

Also Read | Delhi Group Housing Society Scam: Retired IAS Official, 12 Others Get Jail Term in CGHS Land Allotment Scam.

The decision was made following allegations that Sengottaiyan had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct.

Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation.

Also Read | China Launches Youngest Astronaut and ‘space Mice’.

Palaniswami has urged all party members to sever all connections with Sengottaiyan and to refrain from having any form of contact with him.

Earlier in September, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami removed Sengottaiyan from his roles as District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, effective immediately.

"In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Erode Suburban West District: Thiru. K.A. Sengottaiyan, M.L.A., who has been holding the responsibilities of District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, is hereby relieved of these responsibilities with effect from today," the party said in an official statement.

Reacting to the decision, Sengottaiyan said he was happy with the step taken by the party high command.

Earlier on July 21, in a major political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK former Minister and MP A Anwhar Raajhaa joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Chennai Anna Arivalayam.

The AIADMK expelled him from the party after MP Anwhar Raajhaa consistently criticised the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, which he believed would harm the party's interests in Tamil Nadu.

He expressed concerns over the BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics and the potential damage it could cause to the AIADMK. He emphasised that the BJP's agenda is to destroy the AIADMK and then fight against the DMK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)