Chennai, May 3 (PTI) A meeting of the newly elected AIADMK MLAs will be held here on May 7 under top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, the party said on Monday.

The meeting will be held at the party office here on Friday, a release said without elaborating.

The new MLAs might elect the Legislature Party Leader, paving the way for the person to become the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The AIADMK had lost the April 6 Assembly elections to arch-rival DMK, with its president M K Stalin all set to take over as Chief Minister, succeeding Palaniswami, after ten years in the opposition.

While the DMK won 133 seats in the 234-member House, AIADMK netted 66, with the rest being spread between the two parties' allies--Congress, Left, BJP and PMK among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)