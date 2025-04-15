Chennai, Apr 15 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK legislators unsuccessfully attempted to raise issues concerning three state Ministers in the Assembly on Tuesday and staged a walkout protesting against Speaker M Appavu allegedly for denying them permission to speak.

Immediately after the Question Hour, the AIADMK members sought to raise the issue but the Speaker said he would consider their request after Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke on an important subject concerning the state.

However, the AIADMK MLAs protested and made some remarks which were expunged by the Speaker.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, AIADMK deputy leader of the opposition R B Udayakumar said his party gave notice to the Speaker to talk about the derogatory remarks made by Forest Minister K Ponmudy against women, and the Enforcement Directorate raids involving Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji.

"But the Speaker declined our request. Hence, we had to protest by staging a walkout," Udayakumar said.

