Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 25 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Thuraiyur town of Trichy district ahead of the visit of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was on his tour themed "Let's Protect People, Let's Retrieve Tamil Nadu."

According to reports, an emergency call was made to the 108 ambulance service after a person attending the AIADMK meeting reportedly drowned.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Potential Rate Cut in US Boosts Sentiment.

To provide medical assistance, the ambulance driven by Senthil, with medical assistant Hemalatha (five months pregnant) on board, rushed to the spot via Aathur Road to provide medical help.

However, AIADMK cadres allegedly obstructed the ambulance, banging on the vehicle, punching it, and even attempting to assault the driver. The incident created panic and heightened tension in the area just before the leader's arrival.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The ambulance driver was later admitted to Thuraiyur Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami, while addressing a campaign gathering at Anaicut village of Vellore district, remarked that he noticed an ambulance being asked to make way.

Further, he alleged that DMK was trying to "disrupt" his campaign by sending ambulances without patients.

He added, "Ambulances often appear during my campaigns across Tamil Nadu, which suggests that someone(DMK) is trying to disrupt my campaign by sending ambulances without patients between our huge crowd. Hereafter, if this kind of ambulance comes without a patient, then we will make the driver have a Patient and send it," he said.

Meanwhile, he also raised questions about the DMK party while addressing a massive public gathering at Tiruchirappalli. He stated, "Even when not in power, AIADMK has always pressed the Union Government for projects that benefit the people. If the Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project announced under AIADMK had been implemented, river pollution could have been prevented. The cattle park project in Thalaivasal, too, has been shelved by the DMK. Most farmer welfare schemes introduced by AIADMK have been blocked. DMK has not implemented a single new scheme it promised before coming to power... In AIADMK's rule, people across all sections, including the elderly, benefited. But under DMK, it is always the Karunanidhi family that gains power and profit, whether at the state or central level. Do the people want such a rule to continue?" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)