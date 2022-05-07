Bhopal, May 7 (PTI) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Ashutosh Choukse as the new president of the National Student Union of India's (NSUI) Madhya Pradesh unit, a party official said on Saturday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for Choukse's appointment as the president of the student wing's state unit, the AICC's general secretary K C Venugopal said in a communication.

Choukse, who was the state NSUI's vice president, will replace Manjul Tripathi who had been given the post around six months ago.

