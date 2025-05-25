Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): A young entrepreneur in Jammu and Kashmir, Ayesha Sudhozae, has set up in Poonch, a laser skin treatment clinic, which is slated to be a first of its kind in the disctrict .

Equipped with the latest technology and equipment, the establishment of the clinic 'Skin 360' is seen as an example of women's empowerment.

Ayesha, a cosmologist who completed her schooling from the national capital and pursued a college degree in Mumbai has also completed courses from a London-based academy.

In an interview with ANI, Ayesha spoke on how she faced difficulties in finding the right machines for her cosmetic procedures in Jammu and Kashmir, which also motivated her to open a store for customers to find products easily.

"I completed my school in Delhi and pursued college in Mumbai, after which I did courses from a London-based academy. Hailing from Poonch and going to Mumbai was a big thing in itself. However, I did not want to stop there... it only inspired me to do something better. I had my family's support, and they supported my vision to do something big. When I opened this clinic, there were a lot of problems in finding machines because the treatments used here require international machines. Gradually, I got more and more machines. However, there were problems in getting products too, which motivated me to open the Skin 360 store so that customers could find products easily..." Ayesha told ANI.

She further explained how she made the best use of the government schemes for women.

"I wanted to take advantage of the government schemes and I made a lot of use of them. I am very thankful to the government for their help throughout the process. I am very overwhelmed with the support of the people... I started with just one machine, and today, I have more than three machines..."

Ayesha appealed to women to make use of schemes and motivated them to achieve heights.

"I just want to tell people that if there is some opportunity around you, make sure you use it, and you will achieve heights..." she added.

Mahekpreet Kaur, a local and a regular customer of the clinic, said that Ayesha's clinic was much needed in the district.

"I have been coming to this clinic for a very long time. Ayesha is a very good cosmologist, and her clinic was very much needed in Poonch. She has very wisely used the government schemes and taken hold of the opportunities... her rates are very affordable. I hope more and more females make use of these government schemes...." Kaur told ANI.

Rashi, another regular visitor, said that the treatments used by Ashia showed changing results on the skin.

"I have been coming to this clinic for a very long time. The treatments used by Ayesha have shown very good results on my skin. She has shown a lot of dedication in her work and has very smartly made use of the government schemes.... She took a loan of Rs one lakh through the government schemes and made the best use of them...." Rashi told ANI. (ANI)

