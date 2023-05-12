New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): AIIMS, New Delhi has constituted a Core Committee for Patient Safety and Quality, Departmental Patient Safety and Quality Committee (Pediatrics & Pediatrics surgery), and a Patient Safety Secretariat.

A press release from the hospital said, "AIIMS, New Delhi being the nation's premier tertiary care medical facility has been in the forefront of offering cutting-edge patient care services for a wide range of medical ailments. The highest standards of care have been attained and maintained at AIIMS despite the significant number of patients using its services."

"Patient harm has been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the key concerns in global public health which causes not just loss of healthy years of life, but also adversely impacts the financial, social, and psychological well-being of patients," it said.

"To advance patient safety and quality of patient care at AIIMS to the level of the global standard of zero avoidable harm, WHO and SEARO representatives in a meeting with Director, AIIMS have proposed to undertake quality measures beginning with the Department of Paediatrics including Neonatalogy and Paediatric Surgery including Neonatal Surgery.

As a result, it is anticipated that these departments will serve as role models for other departments at the institute and serve as a standard for several universities around the nation, the AIIMS said.

WHO will adopt a multi-pronged approach which will promote collaboration of AIIMS with globally renowned institutions to accelerate change through advanced training in Quality Improvement and patient safety methodologies.

WHO has also proposed collaboration with Duke-NUS (Institute of Patient Safety & Quality - IPSQ) which will help in fostering a high-caliber platform for leaders in patient safety and healthcare quality across Asia Pacific region through cross sharing of healthcare practices and improvement journeys.

To facilitate this transformation, Patient Safety Secretariat will be created with the Department of Hospital Administration at AIIMS, New Delhi aimed at implementing the initiatives across the institute and eventually becoming a WHO Collaborating Center on patient safety.

To take these initiatives forward, AIIMS, New Delhi has constituted a Core Committee for Patient Safety & Quality, Departmental Patient Safety & Quality committee (Pediatrics & Pediatrics surgery), and a Patient Safety Secretariat. The Patient Safety Secretariat will coordinate between the WHO and the Institute and will also act as a channel to share the best practices being followed at AIIMS on public platforms which will enable dissemination of evidence-based knowledge, added the release. (ANI)

