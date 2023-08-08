New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has raised a pressing concern regarding the commuting challenges faced by thousands of patients, attendants, and staff visiting the institution daily. Recognizing the indispensable role of Delhi Metro in facilitating transportation to AIIMS, the institution has appealed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to augment the feeder bus service for better last-mile connectivity.

With approximately 40-50,000 individuals commuting to AIIMS each day, the majority of whom rely on Delhi Metro services, the need for convenient transportation from the metro stations to the AIIMS campuses has become evident. Presently, AIIMS is accessible from AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station, both of which are significant entry points for visitors.

Also Read | Singapore: Could Not Cope Up With News of Getting Fired, Man Locks Up Nine Ex-Colleagues in Office; Gets Fine of $2,983.

However, AIIMS Campus is distributed across three different land parcels, namely Masjid Moth, Ansari Nagar, and Raj Nagar. As a result, those arriving via Delhi Metro are faced with a considerable distance to walk or the challenge of finding alternative modes of transport like autorickshaws, etc., to reach their intended destinations. This ordeal is particularly burdensome for the frail and ill patients visiting AIIMS, despite the comfortable air-conditioned metro ride.

Within the AIIMS Campus, electric carts have been provided to ease the movement of patients and staff. Regrettably, this convenience is not extended from the Metro Station to the various AIIMS New Delhi Campuses.

Also Read | Ola S1X e-Scooter Images Leaked: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Fumes at Leaked Pictures of Upcoming Ola EV, Demands Apology From Journalist.

In response to this issue, Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, appealed to Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, for his kind attention and cooperation. Dr. Srinivas seeks DMRC's support in enhancing the feeder bus service, preferably by introducing air-conditioned electric low-floor buses, from AIIMS Metro Station and South Extension Metro Station to the surrounding campuses of AIIMS New Delhi, including Ansari Nagar, Masjid Moth, and Raj Nagar.

The proposed improvement in the feeder bus service aims to address the acute inconvenience faced by patients and staff during their commute, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey from the metro stations to the AIIMS premises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)