Dehradun, Sep 23 (PTI) Kumar Satish Ravi, a professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, has earned the distinction of editing the first South Asian edition of Snell's Clinical Neuroanatomy.

Dr Ravi works as an additional professor in the Department of Anatomy, AIIMS, Rishikesh.

Also Read | Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Addressed the Event ‘Viswa Gaana Gandharva’ Commemorating … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Releasing the first South Asian edition of the book, which is read globally, AIIMS Director Arvind Rajvanshi said, "It is a matter of pride for the institute that a book with a global readership has been edited by one of its eminent faculty."

He congratulated Ravi for his "incredible efforts".

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

The book has been recommended by the doyen of neurology -- M V Padma Srivastava, Professor and Head, Department of Neurology and Chief, Neurosciences Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, Hon. Professor, UCLAN, UK.

"It is a dream come true for me. I had not even imagined that I would one day get a chance to edit a book I had grown up reading and admiring" Ravi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)