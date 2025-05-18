Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): Ahead of the all-party delegation to visit key partner nations to bolster India's campaign against cross-border terrorism, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said that the aim of the delegation is to tell the world how India has led this fight against terror.

Speaking to ANI, Captain Brijesh Chowta said, "This is my first opportunity to represent India on the world stage and I feel extremely happy, honoured and privileged to have this opportunity. The way India has led this fight against terror, the world needs to know. As a representative of Bharat we will make an effort to tell the world, and also express about leadership of PM Modi, the way he has empowered our forces. I take this opportunity to ensure that the PM's mission "One Bharat, one mission, one message will be sent across the world."

He further said that his team will include five MPs and two bureaucrats.

He further said, "Our delegation is led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. We will be visiting Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia. Necessary briefings will be given by the Foreign Secretary and External Affairs Minister, after which we will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message across the world."

The All-Party Delegation will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world states, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan. This development comes in the wake of India launching Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

