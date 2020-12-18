Adilabad (Telangana), Dec 18 (PTI) A district-level AIMIM leader allegedly shot at and injured three people, one of them seriously, with his licensed revolver during a fight between two groups here on Friday, police said.

A petty squabble turned into an altercation following which Adilabad District president of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM Farooq Ahmed opened fire at the rival group.

Ahmed, a former vice-chairman of the town municipal corporation, has been taken into custody, they said, adding the two groups also had previous enmity.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured were identified as Syed Zameer, Syed Mouthesin and Syed Mannan.

They have been admitted to a government hospital where the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, police said in a release.

