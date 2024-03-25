Ahmedabad, Mar 25 (PTI) The AIMIM on Monday said the party will contest from Bharuch and Gandhinagar constituencies in Gujarat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the high-profile Gandhinagar seat is represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Our Central leadership has decided to field party's candidates from Bharuch and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seats. Names of candidates will be announced soon. Both Bharuch and Gandhinagar have significant number of Muslim population," said Gujarat unit All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Sabir Kabliwala, a former MLA.

He said irrespective of the poll outcome, this election will prepare the AIMIM cadres for the 2027 assembly elections and also the Gandhinagar corporation polls in 2026.

BJP has re-nominated sitting MP Mansukh Vasava from the Bharuch seat who will square off against Aam Aadmi Party's Chaitar Vasava.

For the high-profile Gandhinagar constituency, the Congress has fielded the former president of Gujarat Congress' women wing, Sonal Patel.

Voting for all 26 constituencies in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7.

