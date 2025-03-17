India News | AIMPLB Holds Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) began their protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday.

While addressing the gathering during the protest AIMPLB member Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas stated that it is a peaceful protest and the administration should extend their support to us in it. He said that we have received information regarding buses being stopped for those who were coming to take part in this protest.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return to Earth Date and Time: NASA Shares Timeline for SpaceX Crew-9 Mission's Homecoming With Indian-Origin Astronaut Aboard Dragon Spacecraft, Know Splashdown Time and Place.

Ilyas further said that the government should not be afraid and listen to the voice of its people.

"People were coming from many districts of UP and Haryana but now we have received information that their buses are being stopped. We believe that this is a very peaceful protest and the administration should support us in this. The government need not be afraid and they should listen to the voice of the people. If there is such a cowardly government that cannot listen to the voice of its people then it has no right to rule", Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joined the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Owaisi who was part of the Joint Parliamentary Committe on the Waqf bill has alleged in the JPC report the ruling party's amendments will lead to dissolution of the Waqf Board.

A protestor from Muzaffarnagar who had come to participate in the protest said that their rights are being violated and they have come here to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

"We have come from Muzaffarnagar and have come to take part in the protest against the Waqf Bill. We demand that our rights are being snatched away and we have come to oppose the bill which is going to be passed in the Parliament", he said to ANI on Monday.

Another protestor from Muzaffarnagar said that he doesn't oppose the government but if they interfere in the Waqf matter then he is against it. The protestor stated that the Waqf land has been given to them by their ancestors and the government wants to usurp it.

"We do not oppose the government, but if the government interferes in the Waqf Bill, we are against it. The Waqf land has been given to us by our ancestors and it is our own land which the government wants to usurp, that is why we are protesting", the protestor said to ANI on Monday.

Last month BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal presented the JPC report in the Parliament, after six months of nationwide consultations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)