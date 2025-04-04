New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday said that it will soon initiate nationwide protests and legal action against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, which has been approved by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, "despite strong objections from the Board, all national organizations, Muslims in the country, and justice-loving citizens."

The AIMPLB General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi stated that the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 is a black mark and a stain on the world's largest democracy and that, "The ruling government, intoxicated by its power, is moving forward while creating an atmosphere of division in the country to hide its own faults and mistakes, and this Bill is a part of that agenda."

According to a statement by the AIMPLB, "This law, which is being brought under the guise of addressing the concerns of Muslims, is unacceptable to Muslims and will be devastating for Waqf properties. It is unfortunate that the government has paid no attention to the demands of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other national organizations and has ignored the voices of opposition party MPs and civil society."

"Such an authoritarian attitude is unacceptable in a democratic country. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will not remain silent on this issue. Instead, it will pave the way for a nationwide protest and will take legal action with full preparation. Consultations are ongoing regarding legal proceedings and protests, and an announcement will be made soon. Peaceful, but continuous and strong protests will be organized within the framework of the Constitution and the law" it said.

The Muslim body has appealed "not only to Muslims but also to all justice-loving citizens of the country to await the Board's announcement, "When the call for protest is made, we urge everyone to join with full strength so that the government realizes its mistake and opens the door for the reversal of this law."

"It is essential to clarify that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 is highly harmful and destructive in its contents. It will create numerous difficulties and problems, and therefore, the government must withdraw it unconditionally," the statement read.

According to the statement, "After the presentation of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, opposition party members of parliament opposed the Bill with great awareness, preparation, and a sense of responsibility. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board appreciates all opposition parties, their leaders, and MPs for their support and stands in solidarity with them in their efforts to stop the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025."

The AIMPLB expressed its disappointment with the attitude of BJP's allies and their leaders, specifically Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary, who sided with the government while ignoring Muslims who "have always supported these individuals because of their secular image, but the betrayal they have shown to Muslims will never be forgotten."

The Boards said, "Muslims affiliated with these parties should also reflect on their response after such disloyalty and decide what path they should follow as Muslims. It is an abominable act to prioritize political interests over the community. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board wants to make it clear that it will not back down from its demands due to any pressure, threat, or wrongful behavior. The Board is prepared to make any sacrifices required in the struggle against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, and it will not fight alone-- the entire Muslim community of India will stand with it." (ANI)

