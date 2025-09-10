By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): After the defence forces used them successfully to thwart aerial attacks from Pakistan in May this year, different types of air defence systems and radars including the indigenous Akash air defence missiles and Rohini radar would be showcased to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata during the three day Combined Commanders' Conference to be held from September 15-17.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Telephonic Talks With Giorgia Meloni, Both Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

The three-day conference would include air defence systems from the three defence forces, including those that took out Pakistani missiles, aircraft, and drones during Operation Sindoor, defence officials told ANI.

The systems to be displayed at the Fort Williams headquarters of the Eastern Army Command would showcase the indigenous capabilities of the defence forces.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

India has been developing a host of new air defence systems in the recent past and is currently working on a long-range surface-to-air missile system under Project Kusha, one with tactical systems like the QRSAM and Akash NG.

The Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) theme for this year is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future'.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 15.

The CCC 2025 will focus on Reforms, Transformation & Change and Operational Preparedness. Together, these reflect the Armed Forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness.

The deliberations will seek to strengthen further the Armed Forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape. Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level.

The CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)