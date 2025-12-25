Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Air India Express on Thursday inaugurated its services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) with direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi, becoming one of the first airlines to commence commercial services on the day the airport opened for operations.

In a press release, the airlines informed that the first Air India Express flight from NMIA operated to Bengaluru. To mark the occasion, the first guest was presented with a commemorative boarding pass as part of the ceremony at the airport.

Following the inaugural Bengaluru service, the airline's inaugural Delhi flight is scheduled to depart from Navi Mumbai at 14:05 hours and arrive in the national capital, Delhi, at 16:20 hours, the release stated.

Refering to the commencement of services at the airport, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, called it a milestone and expressed his gratitude for being a part of the effort, assuring operational developments in the airline services.

"The start of flights from Navi Mumbai is a milestone for the city and the region. We are happy to be part of this effort in enhancing capacity for Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our services from CSMIA, where we operate direct flights to 11 domestic and three international destinations," Singh said.

"Being here from day one reflects our confidence in the potential NMIA has - and of the role this airport will play in getting Mumbai back on a rapid growth trajectory. AIX will scale up its operations going forward, offering guests reliable, value-driven connectivity delivered with the warmth of Indian hospitality, supported by a modern fleet," he added.

Air India Express' presence in Maharashtra continues to grow steadily, with over 130 weekly flights from Mumbai and around 105 weekly flights from Pune. The airline has also recently commenced operations from Nagpur, with 14 weekly flights operating twice daily to Bengaluru, the airline's largest domestic hub.

Additionally, the airline recently unveiled a new cabin experience on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The upgraded cabin features seats with superior padding, wider armrests, and best-in-class legroom, in-seat USB charging ports, ovens to serve hot 'Gourmair' meals, refreshed interiors with brand-new carpets, and advanced Boeing Sky Interior mood lighting.

Highlighting India's diverse cultural heritage, the airline started the 'Tales of India' initiative, which features over 50 indigenous art forms from 25 states in its new aircraft, including Maharashtra's iconic Warli painting and the exquisite Himroo and Paithani weaves.

Air India Express, India's first international value carrier, operates over 500 daily flights connecting 45 domestic and 16 international destinations. The airline has a fleet of 115 modern aircraft, comprising 75 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s.

Along with Air India Express, Akasa Air also inaugurated services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Thursday, with its 31st aircraft operating the airline's inaugural Delhi-NMIA flight. While IndiGo, with the inaugural arrival from Bengaluru, and the airport's first departure to Hyderabad, completed NMIA's inaugural arrival and departure cycle. (ANI)

