Kargil (Ladakh) [India], March 1 (ANI): A large-scale procession was held in Ladakh's Kargil in remembrance of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. The procession was held under the banner of the Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust and witnessed the participation of thousands of men, women, and children from across the district.

The mourners assembled in various parts of Kargil before marching peacefully through the main streets of the town. Participants carried photographs of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and expressed deep grief and sorrow over his martyrdom.

The gathering strongly condemned Israel, the United States of America, and their allies, holding them responsible and voicing their protest through slogans and speeches.

During the procession, participants recited Nohas and elegies in remembrance of the departed leader. Slogans were raised condemning Israel, America, and their allies. The atmosphere remained solemn and emotionally charged, reflecting the sentiments of the people who described the martyrdom as a significant loss to the Muslim community worldwide.

The procession culminated at Hussaini Park, Kargil, where a large public gathering was held. Prominent religious scholars and community leaders addressed the participants, highlighting the life, leadership, and contributions of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. The speakers emphasised unity, steadfastness, and adherence to moral and religious values in the face of global challenges.

At the conclusion of the program, it was announced that a seven-day mourning session will commence from tomorrow at Hussaini Park. The mourning programs will include religious discourses, recitations of elegies, and reflections on the legacy and teachings of the late leader.

Imam Khomeni Memorial Trust, Kargil, appreciated the cooperation of the District Administration and volunteers for ensuring that the procession was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. (ANI)

