Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Air India Express on Saturday launched direct flight service from Kolkata to Hindon airport in Uttar Pradesh, an airline release said.

The maiden flight on the Kolkata–Hindon route landed at Hindon in 9.30 am, it said.

The Kolkata to Hindon flight will operate daily, while the Hindon to Kolkata flights will operate six days a week except Saturdays.

The flights will take off at 7.10 am from Kolkata and reach Hindon at 9.30 am daily, while the return flights will leave Hindon airport at 5.20 pm and reach the eastern metropolis at 7.40 pm.

The airline said it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu and Kolkata.

Civil Aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated Air India Express' services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

"Hindon serves a vast catchment area covering Eastern and Northern geography of the Delhi NCR, besides Ghaziabad and western parts of UP," Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said.

