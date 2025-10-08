New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Air India, the flag carrier of India and a subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Wednesday announced a new interline partnership with Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines, further enhancing travel options for customers across Asia, said the release.

The interline agreement between the two carriers enables single-ticket itineraries that combine Air India and STARLUX flights, offering smoother journeys, coordinated baggage handling, and simplified travel for customers of both airlines.

Through this partnership, Air India customers will be able to access Taipei via Air India's Southeast Asia gateways, namely, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

Conversely, STARLUX customers will enjoy seamless connections to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru via shared gateways in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

According to the release, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said, "We are excited to partner with luxury full-service carrier, STARLUX Airlines, to enhance travel options across for our customers to Taiwan. This interline agreement aligns perfectly with Air India's commitment to delivering premium experiences for our guests, while inviting STARLUX Airlines customers to experience India's diverse cities in full-service comfort through our robust network."

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines is a boutique international airline serving over 30 routes from Taiwan to the U.S., Japan, Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. STARLUX prioritises safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Air India congratulated Navi Mumbai Airport on the launch of the new airport.

In a post on X, the Tata airline said that the launch of Mumbai's second airport reflects India's growth in global aviation and expressed excitement about this development.

"Every new runway brings Air India one step closer to connecting all of India to the world. Many congratulations on your launch, @navimumairport! Mumbai's second airport is a yet another reflection of India's ascent in global aviation and its aspirations, and we're so excited!" wrote Air India. (ANI)

