Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) The mortal remains of First Officer Clive Kunder, co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week, were brought to his home in Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.

The casket carrying the co-pilot's remains reached Mumbai airport by a flight and his family members then brought it to his residence, located on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon (West), an official said.

Also Read | Govind Gaude Dropped From Goa Cabinet: Opposition Hits Out at Pramod Sawant Led-Government Over Corruption After Removal of Art and Culture Minister.

Kunder lived with his elderly parents and a younger sister in Mumbai.

The mortal remains will kept at Kunder's home till 1 pm for people to pay homage following which the last rites will be held at the Sewri Christian Cemetery, the official said.

Also Read | Hardoi Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife's Nose After Catching Her With Lover in Uttar Pradesh; Accused in Custody.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kunder. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier said in a statement.

The aircraft departed from the Ahmedabad airport at 1.39 pm. The pilot (Sabharwal) of the plane issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after take-off to the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad.

Moments later, the plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, smashed into the medical complex located outside the airport compound.

The last rites of Sabharwal, who was a resident of Powai area in Mumbai, were performed on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)