India News | Air India Plane Crash: DNA Match Confirmed for 190 Victims, 157 Bodies Handed over to Families

The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI): DNA samples of 190 victims of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad have matched with their family members, and the bodies of 157 victims have been handed over, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi confirmed on Wednesday.

Joshi said that of the 190 matched DNA samples, 123 are of Indian nationals and 27 are from the United Kingdom. He added that the DNA of a Canadian citizen has also been matched.

Addressing a media briefing, Joshi said, "... Till 1045 hours today, 190 DNA samples have matched. Mortal remains of 157 deceased have been handed over to their families... Of the 190 DNA samples that have matched, 123 are Indians, 7 are Portuguese, 27 are from the UK, four are non-passengers, and one person is from Canada."

He confirmed that the lone survivor in the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, has been discharged and sent back home with his family.

"Lone survivor Vishwas has been discharged and sent back home with his family," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday announced that 184 DNA samples have been matched so far after the tragic London-bound Air India plane crash.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sanghavi wrote, "Air India crash update: As of 8 am, 184 DNA samples have been matched."

DNA testing is being conducted by forensic teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

