Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, Civil Hospital has established a streamlined and compassionate system for handling the mortal remains of the victims. From DNA verification to postmortem procedures, and respectful handover to families, the hospital's efficient and sensitive approach has ensured accuracy and dignity for grieving relatives.

At Kaushoti Bhavan in D Block, the process begins with meticulous DNA sampling and verification, a significant improvement over older, less organised documentation methods. This step ensures accurate identification of the deceased before further procedures are initiated.

Once verified, the postmortem room takes over, preparing remains with precision and care.

While the postmortem room operates, relatives are supported in a dedicated waiting room, where counsellors and public relations officers provide emotional and logistical assistance. After procedures are complete, families are escorted with arranged transportation to receive the mortal remains, ensuring a respectful handover.

Civil Hospital's integrated approach, from Kaushoti Bhavan's documentation to the postmortem room's efficiency and compassionate dispatch, sets a standard for handling sensitive processes with professionalism and empathy.

Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Arvind Vijayan explains the process, "After receiving the DNA reports, the verification centre in D2 block of Civil Hospital has been activated, located in front of the Medical Superintendent's office. When relatives arrive to collect the remains, verification is conducted there. After verification, the report is sent to the post-mortem room, and the procedure is initiated. Until then, the relatives are seated in the waiting room with a counsellor and the medical team."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday said that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who died in the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. His identity was confirmed through DNA matching.

Rupani was one of the 241 passengers who lost their lives after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

"Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has been matched. He worked for the people of Gujarat for several years. The mortal remains of Rupani will be handed over to his family, and the authorities will decide on the final rites," Sanghavi said. (ANI)

