New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Following the reopening of several airports that were closed due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Air India on Monday announced that it is working towards commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

Air India took to X to announce this travel advisory. The airlines said that their teams are working to bring operations at these airports back to normal.

"Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot. We appreciate your understanding at this time as our teams work on bringing operations at these airports back to normal. Please stay tuned for further updates," Air India said.

Earlier today, IndiGo announced that the airports, which were closed due to the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, are now open for operations. The airline will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes.

Amid the military conflict, IndiGo had cancelled all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot.

"In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.

The airline said that as services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations. We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates. As always, we will continue to keep you informed through our official channels," IndiGo said.

"If you are still reconsidering your travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until 22nd May 2025 for travel to and from the affected airports. Your comfort, confidence, and convenience, while travelling with us, remain our top priorities. We're here to support you every step of the way," the airline added.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) stated on Monday that the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil aircraft operations amid India-Pakistan tensions has been lifted with immediate effect.

In a press release, the AAI stated that the airports' temporary closure was initially set to last until 05:29 hrs on May 15, but will now be available for civil aircraft operations.

"Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and monitor Airline's websites for regular updates," the release stated. (ANI)

