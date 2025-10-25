New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Air India on Friday announced that 60 out of its 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi.

The airlines said that the change, effective from October 26, is to support the ongoing T3 expansion activities. All international flights will continue to operate from T3.

Also Read | Puri Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Gang-Rape by Relatives in Odisha, 2 Detained.

"Starting 26th October 2025, Air India will adjust their domestic operations at Delhi Airport to support T3 expansion activities: - Air India: 60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) - All international flights continue to operate from T3 Passengers are advised to keep their contact details updated and check flight/terminal info via our website, app, or 24x7 support," Air India said in a post on X.

According to the official website of Air India, the flights which will be operating out of T2 will have their numbers starting with "AI1XXX," like for example -- AI1737, AI1787.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Kicks Off Poll Campaign, Slams PM Narendra Modi Over State's Law and Order Situation (Watch Videos).

Last week, Air India announced the addition of 174 weekly flights on major domestic and short-haul international routes, beginning October 26, 2025, as part of its "Northern Winter Schedule". According to an Air India press release, this expansion aims to strengthen connectivity between key Indian cities and popular destinations in Southeast Asia.

The new schedule boosts routes that have seen high passenger demand in recent months. Among the key international changes, flights between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur will increase from seven to ten times a week starting November 15. Similarly, the Delhi-Denpasar (Bali) route will see an increase from seven to ten weekly flights from December 1.

Domestically, Rajasthan is expected to see a surge in flight frequencies. Air India will introduce new routes between Delhi and Jaipur with three daily flights, and Delhi and Jaisalmer with two daily flights. The Delhi-Udaipur connection will increase from two to three daily services. At the same time, Mumbai will see an increase in flights to Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, strengthening connectivity ahead of the tourist season.

The airline also announced new and additional services to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. From October 26, flights between Delhi and Indore will increase from three to four per day, while Delhi-Bhopal and Mumbai-Indore routes will each gain an additional flight. In Gujarat, routes such as Mumbai-Bhuj and Delhi-Rajkot will see a doubling of daily flights.

Other cities to benefit from added flights include Varanasi, Raipur, Port Blair, Aurangabad, Guwahati, Nagpur, Dehradun, Patna, and Amritsar. This broad network enhancement reflects Air India's efforts to meet growing demand during the upcoming winter travel season.

"Air India's retrofit programme for its legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, launched in September 2024, is nearing completion this month. Of the 27 legacy A320neo aircraft, 26 have been retrofitted with brand-new cabin interiors featuring three classes: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. Combined with other modern single-aisle aircraft, Air India now operates over 100 A320 Family aircraft with world-class cabin interiors, delivering a significantly enhanced travel experience on more than 80 domestic and short-haul international routes," the release noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)