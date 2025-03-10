Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Air India released a statement on Monday after its Mumbai-New York flight returned to Mumbai following a bomb threat.

The flight, AI119, was on its way to New York (JFK) when a potential security threat was discovered mid-flight. Following the necessary safety protocols, the plane turned back and safely landed in Mumbai at 10:25 AM local time.

The Air India Spokesperson said, "A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 1025 Hrs (local time). The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities."

"The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 0500 Hrs of 11 March 2025, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew," the spokesperson said.

The airline reassured passengers that the flight would be rescheduled to depart on March 11, 2025, at 5:00 AM. In the meantime, passengers have been provided with hotel accommodations, meals, and other necessary assistance.

Air India added that its ground staff is working hard to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers by the disruption.

Earlier, another Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was forced to circle back to Chicago due to a technical snag, a spokesperson for the airline said on Monday.

The spokesperson further said that alternative arrangements were made in time for the passengers to take them to their destination.

"AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on 6 March 2025 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing in Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

