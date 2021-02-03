New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been appointed the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the IAF's Southern Air Command. He takes over from Air Marshal Amit Tiwari who has been posted as chief of the Central Air Command.

According to a press statement issued by the Indian Air Force, Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Kharakvasla, and Army War College.

In a career spanning over 38 years, Air Marshal Singh has held a number of command and staff positions. He has commanded various frontline airbases besides heading the IAF peacekeeping contingent in Bukavu in Congo.

He has over 6600 hours of flying in various challenging sectors like the Siachen, the North East, Uttarakhand, the Western desert, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor, Instrument Rating Instructor & Examiner with vast instructional experience.

Besides being decorated with the Vir Chakra for gallantry, he is also a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service. (ANI)

