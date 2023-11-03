New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Alleging that both the Centre and Delhi government have done nothing to address air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Friday that the dust will increase in the city if metro projects are delayed by the government.

Before the start of the press conference, the Delhi Congress leaders, including Lovely, staged symbolic protests against the Delhi government and the Central government over the rise in onion prices and increase in pollution levels by wearing a mask and a garland made of onions.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Six Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Karsog-Shimla Road in Mandi.

The Delhi Congress chief slammed the Union government and the Delhi government for not introducing "even one new policy to introduce a new mode of transport".

"Dust will increase if metro projects are delayed and flyovers are changed...In the last nine years, you have not been able to formulate even one new policy to introduce a new mode of transport. For this, both the Central and Delhi governments are responsible. Both governments need to work all year round," Lovely said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains 'Severe' in National Capital; Some Stations Record Marginal Recovery.

He alleged that residents of Delhi have to live with such a high level of air pollution as both the Centre and Delhi governments have not done any work.

"Congress councillors had warned about pollution a week ago but despite that, nothing was done, Lovely said.

"This government woke up only in October; till yesterday, the Central government used to claim that our country was being celebrated abroad," he added.

He said that if ambassadors of other countries express concern, then the governments have to think. "We do not want to do politics; hence, we are not holding any demonstrations," the Delhi Congress chief said.

As air quality in several parts of Delhi-NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, people said they experienced breathing problems and irritation in the eye among others.

There was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka, followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri.

In the RK Puram area and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3), the AQI was recorded at 486 and 473, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)