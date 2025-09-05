Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan stated that air power was "necessary" to strike terrorist camps in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke during Operation Sindoor, which was made possible due to being given "full operational freedom" and clear directions by the Central government.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack happened, we already had enhanced precision strike capabilities. When we discussed with the political leadership, it was decided that by only using drones and loitering munitions, we will not be able to achieve the political objectives. To destroy terrorist camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, it was necessary to use air power, that is why we had to do little bit of changes in our plans," CDS General Chauhan said in an event in Gorakhpur on Friday.

The CDS made the remarks while speaking at an event titled 'National Security Challenges Before India,' organised on the first day of a seven-day-long program in Gorakhpur. The program is being carried out from September 5 to September 11 to remember the death anniversary of Rahmaleen Yugpurush Mahant Digvijay Nath Maharaj and Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avednath Maharaj.

"During Operation Sindoor, the political leadership provided a clear direction with a clear message to destroy the terrorist camps, and retaliate only if we are attacked. During Operation Sindoor, we were given full operational freedom, including planning and selection of targets," the CDS said.

"India and Pakistan have also learned differently from the previous strikes. While India focused on long-range precision strike weapons and post-strike damage assessment after the 2019 Balakot airstrike, Pakistan might have focused on air defence," General Chauhan said. "During the surgical strikes after the 2016 Uri terror attack, the Indian Army entered Pakistan by land and destroyed the terrorist camps. We conducted airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region after Pulwama attack", the CDS added.

Speaking on the concept of 'atmnanirbharta' (self-reliance), General Anil Chauhan called for expanding its scope, saying that while people only look for self-reliance in defence production, in other areas, such as military.

"When we talk about national security, an important aspect of it is also self-reliance. Most people associate self-reliance only with defence manufacturing, but it should also be associated with defence research and we should be self-reliant in it. It should also be with military tactics and thinking, we should have Indian thinking," he said.

General Chauhan also mentioned that the border dispute with China remains one of the biggest challenges, while mentioning the challenges India is facing and will continue to face

"One of the first challenges is regarding the boundary dispute, because of which we have fought many wars, including in 1947 (India-Pakistan), 1962 (India-China), which are a result of that. In this, I consider the dispute with China as the biggest challenge. The second big challenge will be with Pakistan. Pakistan's strategy has been to bleed India with a thousand cuts," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which took place on August 31-September 1. PM Modi described the visit as "productive" and emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements. The SCO summit came amid mounting pressure from the United States after it imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India as a penalty for purchasing Russian oil. (ANI)

