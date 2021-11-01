New Delhi, November 1: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that air quality in the national capital is expected to remain in 'poor' category till November 4.

Speaking to ANI, VK Soni, scientist of IMD Delhi said, "Till November 4, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category." Delhi's Air Quality Remains Poor for Fifth Consecutive Day.

"It could dip to 'very poor' category on November 5 to 6 due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers," he added. The scientist further stated that the minimum temperature in Delhi will remain between 13-15 degrees Celcius for the next three days.

